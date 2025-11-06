Newsom Steps in to Replace Trump at Major Summit

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has confirmed that he will attend the major global climate summit, which the Trump administration is refusing to send representatives to.

Newsom, widely touted as a potential Democratic 2028 presidential candidate, will be stepping in as the 79-year-old Trump stays away from the United Nations climate conference in Brazil, COP30, on Friday.

Trump has downplayed climate change as a “con job” and has expanded oil and gas production under a “drill, baby, drill” mantra this term.

Gavin Newsom’s state of California, the fourth-largest economy in the world, invests heavily in green and renewable energy. Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The COP visit comes just days after Newsom scored a significant victory over Trump, as Californians overwhelmingly voted to approve measures to redraw the state’s congressional districts to help Democrats pick up additional House seats in next year’s midterms. The plans counter similar redistricting carried out by Republicans in Texas.

Speaking to Politico, Newsom said he will use his appearance at COP30 to promote himself as someone fully prepared to attack Trump from all sides, and that he is making the trip “because of the complete abdication of the Trump administration that is joining the Saudis and Russia and the Gulf states.”

“It’s doubled down on hydrocarbons as the rest of the world is sprinting ahead on low-carbon green growth,” Newsom added. “For me, it is about our economic competitiveness, period, full stop.”

Newsom’s debut appearance at COP30 will also do no harm in raising his national and international profile ahead of a long-discussed 2028 presidential bid.

“I just want to make sure everyone understands we’re maybe 2,000 miles from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, but we’re a world away in terms of our mindset on these issues,” Newsom said.

The U.S. is not sending any official representatives to the annual United Nations climate conference for the first time in 30 years. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Trump has made no secret of his hatred of green and renewable energy. He pulled the U.S. out of the historic Paris climate agreement during his first term.

He also maintains a bizarre, long-running feud with wind energy, frequently claiming “windmills” are ugly and somehow kill whales and even humans.

In a statement, Newsom accused Trump of turning his “back on people and the planet” by refusing to send representatives to this year’s international climate conference.

“The economic winners of the 21st century are those who build the clean energy future,” Newsom said. “We’re doing that right now—and showing the world that climate action means jobs, clean air, and lower costs.”