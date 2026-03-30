Newsom Tears Into Trump as Cost of His Golfing Habit Exposed

Donald Trump’s most notorious internet troll took aim at his favorite hobby as the price of his presidential pastime was laid bare.

California Governor Gavin Newsom responded to a post on X on Sunday that detailed how much Trump’s love of golf has reportedly cost American taxpayers, which has exceeded over $100 million so far during his second term in office, according to HuffPost.

“$100 million — not spent on food assistance, health care, housing, or veterans,“ Newsom’s press office wrote. ”Just golf!”

The Democratic governor called out the president's apparent lack of priorities. Gov. Gavin Newsom/X

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House and Newsom’s office for comment.

HuffPost reported on Saturday that the president’s love of golf has cost taxpayers over $101.2 million since he began his second term last year, which is already two-thirds of his first term total of $151.5 million.

Trump and his golf buddy, Sen. Lindsey Graham, who has bragged about influencing the president's decision to start an armed conflict with Iran. Lindsey Graham/X

Trump, 79, is reportedly on pace to spend $300 million of taxpayer funds on golfing by the end of his second term, after Saturday morning marked his 110th visit to the links since entering office 14 months ago, according to the outlet.

The president has even spent time on the weekends golfing since he launched his war against Iran.

Thirteen American service members have been killed so far as a result of the conflict since it began on Feb. 28, and nearly 2,000 people have died in Iran, according to the most recent figures.

On March 1, the president addressed the nation and said that “there will likely be more” Americans who die as a result of the conflict.

The Pentagon has mobilized thousands of American troops to the region in preparation for an anticipated weeks-long ground assault, the Washington Post reported on Sunday.

The Pentagon mobilized thousands of troops from the 82nd Airborne Division, the Army's elite rapid-response unit, to the Middle East last week. Roberto Schmidt/Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Newsom has not let up on his trolling of his Republican rival throughout his second term.

On Saturday, the California Democrat called out the White House’s bizarre “OnlyFarms” website, a parody of the popular adult creator platform OnlyFans.

“The White House spent more time launching a parody porn website than lowering your gas prices this week,” Newsom wrote on X. X

“The White House spent more time launching a parody porn website than lowering your gas prices this week,” he wrote on X.

Another consequence of Trump’s surprise war, which has no confirmed timeframe other than when the president “feels it in his bones,” has been the skyrocketing of domestic gas prices.