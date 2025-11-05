Gavin Newsom Torches Trump’s Tacky ‘Oval Office’ Sign

California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked President Trump’s newly-taped-on Oval Office sign by pointing out it looked like a reminder to “Live Laugh Lose.”

The Governor Newsom Press Office X account posted an edited photo that changed “The Oval Office” sign to read “Live Laugh Lose” Wednesday afternoon.

President Trump's new Oval Office sign (left) was "improved" on by Gavin Newsom (right). Anadolu / Getty Images, X / GovPressOffice

The phrase is a reference to “Live Laugh Love,” a motto that widely appears on merchandise associated with “basic,” or generic, home decor.

Newsom’s press team was far from the only commenter to make the connection.

The highly-flourished typeface of Trump’s gold Oval Office sign reminded many of the typeface associated with the “Live Laugh Love” motto. X user @AmyA1A was among several commenters to point out the similarity as “The Oval Office” sign began attracting attention.

Other commenters have roasted the sign, suggesting Trump, 79, put it up to remind him of where the Oval Office is. Some suggested the sign itself was more akin to a chain restaurant logo than a sign for one of the most important rooms in the world.

The White House defended Trump’s paper sign. Spokesperson Davis Ingle told The Daily Beast, “President Trump is making the White House beautiful and giving it the glory it deserves. Only the Daily Beast and people with a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome would find a problem with that.”

President Donald Trump delivers remarks alongside a poster of the "Trump Gold Card" in the gold-covered Oval Office. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Newsom’s tweak of “Live Laugh Love” to “Live Laugh Lose” is particularly prescient following his victory on Prop 50, a ballot measure in California that will allow the state to redistrict its congressional map to favor Dems. The measure, introduced by Newsom in response to gerrymandering efforts in red states, passed overwhelmingly in Tuesday’s elections.

Democratic strategists suggest the victory bolsters Newsom’s standing as a potential 2028 presidential candidate. Speaking to AP, Democratic strategist and commentator Sawyer Hackett said Newsom, 58, is “betting that Democratic primary voters will remember that he was standing as this bulwark against Trump as he’s attempting to consolidate power. And I think he’s right.”

Democratic strategists say Newsom's Prop 50 victory raises his profile ahead of a potential 2028 presidential run. Jill Connelly/Getty Images

Newsom has flirted with a presidential run, and told CBS News he’ll make a decision after the 2026 midterms.

The Prop 50 victory for the governor was one of several Election Night defeats Republicans suffered on Tuesday. Democrats won their gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey by double digits, and democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani won his race for New York City mayor.

The utter shellacking suffered by the GOP led to hysterics from GOP influencers and politicians as they decide how to best move forward following the 2025 elections.

An excavator sits on the rubble after the East Wing of the White House was demolished on October 28, 2025 to accommodate President Trump's plans to construct a ballroom. Alex Wong/Getty Images