Newsom’s Wife Appropriates Karoline Leavitt’s Favorite Accessory

Gavin Newsom’s wife has joined him in taking a page out of the MAGA playbook and making it her own.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, 51, donned a large cross a la White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in a video honoring veterans on Tuesday.

The first partner of California sported a dark brown turtleneck and wore her blonde hair down as she stood next to the governor to deliver a message for Veterans Day. She completed her outfit with a striking gold cross that hung low around her neck.

“Today, we honor those who answer the call to serve: men and women whose courage has shaped every generation that has followed,” Siebel Newsom said. “To our veterans and to every family who has loved and stood behind them, we thank you.”

The ladies of MAGAworld are famously big fans of cross pendants. Perhaps none more than Leavitt, who regularly wears one to her fiery press briefings.

“I try to wear it every day,” she previously told the Stanley M. Herzog Foundation. “Because I love Jesus and I believe my faith is the reason I’m here.”

Leavitt says she tries to wear her cross necklace every day. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Leavitt’s cross necklace has become such a fixture in her wardrobe that eyebrows get raised when it comes off, including during a discussion of the notorious Epstein files and in the wake of a biting South Park episode that spoofed her and President Donald Trump.

Siebel Newsom’s cross of choice—an ornate, amply-sized pendant dipped in gold—appears to be her way of snatching back a religious symbol that conservatives have laid claim to.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom sported a large cross necklace in a new video. Office of Gavin Newsom

The Daily Beast has reached out to Newsom’s office and Leavitt for comment.

The California governor, 58, is a lifelong Catholic who has spoken publicly about his religious upbringing. In 2008, he married Siebel, a documentary filmmaker and actress who once dated George Clooney.

The Newsoms met the late Pope Francis during the Vatican Climate Summit in May last year.

When the Pope passed, Siebel Newsom honored him in a tribute posted to social media: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Pope Francis. He led with quiet courage and steady faith.”

Much like Leavitt, who has been nailed for lying while wearing a cross, Newsom has also drawn criticism for actions that have been seen as contrary to the Catholic faith. The Democratic firebrand has been blasted by devout Catholics for his support of abortion rights and gender-affirming care.

Over the weekend, Newsom ripped into Vice President JD Vance, a Catholic convert, over the Trump administration’s resistance to paying millions of Americans their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

“What‘s the fundamental thing that connects every—I mean, from John to Matthew to Proverbs? It‘s this notion of hunger, feeding the poor, the sick, the tired, this... it‘s not an option, it‘s central to advancing God‘s will," Newsom said.