Gayle King Hits Back at Trump Attack: ‘Sorry He Feels That Way’

CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King is biting back at Donald Trump after he trashed her in one of his Truth Social outbursts.

“Gayle King’s career is over. She should have stayed with her belief in TRUMP,” the 79-year-old president wrote Monday evening. “She never had the courage to do so. No talent, no ratings, no strength!!!”

He linked to a New York Post article questioning King’s future at CBS over her alleged “left-wing bias.”

Despite Donald Trump saying Gayle King should have kept her “belief” in him, the ‘CBS Mornings’ host has a long history of taking jabs at him. Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

But King, 70, isn’t exactly losing sleep over Trump’s swipe—if anything, she’s amused to find herself in the star-studded company of other celebrities the president has publicly targeted in recent weeks.

“Well, I’m sorry he feels that way,” she told TMZ Tuesday. “But I’m just going to—I like my job, continue to do a good job.”

She noted that she has now joined a roster of stars Trump has insulted.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and Gayle King during "The Color Purple" Broadway Opening Night in 2005. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

“There’s a long list of people,” she said, counting them off on her hand. “I’m in a group now with Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift, Stephen Colbert.”

She repeated, “I’m sorry he feels that way,” before settling into the backseat of her waiting car.

Stephen Colbert has also become a target of Donald Trump. “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings,” the president posted to Truth Social last month. Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

When asked about Trump attending the Super Bowl in February, King said, “He’s a sitting president and as we see he does what he wants when he wants.”

During the 2020 election debates, King pushed back on Trump’s claim that he was “the least racist person in the room,” saying, “first I lost my hearing, then I wondered, who else was in the room?”

Given his reality TV roots, it’s perhaps no surprise that Trump has frequently traded the role of commander-in-chief for that of celebrity commentator in recent weeks, lashing out at a string of TV hosts, musicians, and other public figures.

On Monday morning, he blasted “woke singer” Taylor Swift, claiming that his declaration, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” last September has doomed her to be “NO LONGER HOT.”

When CBS controversially axed The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in July, Trump couldn’t hide his excitement.

“I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings,” he posted to Truth Social.

A few days later, the president took on the role of newscaster, announcing, “The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, (Jimmy) Fallon will be gone.”