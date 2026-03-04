Morning Show Anchor Announces Her Next Career Move

Gayle King has revealed she is staying with CBS, however the celebrity journalist seemed to hint that she may be taking on new projects at the embattled network.

King, who has been with CBS for 14 years and started co-hosting CBS Mornings in 2012, confirmed that she was staying with the network but did not state if she was set to remain as host of the morning program.

“Rumors of my demise were inaccurate and greatly exaggerated,” King told the Wall Street Journal. “CBS News is my longtime home, and I am committed to our mission. I’m excited about continuing at ‘CBS Mornings.’ As always, I’m open to new adventures here and ready to go. It took a minute, but we got there. And now that we are here, I am all in.”

King has been a fixture at CBS since 2012. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Bari Weiss, who was named CBS editor-in-chief in October 2025 after Paramount bought her news site The Free Press for $150 million, also hinted in her statement that King’s future may extend beyond breakfast television.

“There is only one Gayle King,” Weiss said. “We’re so proud that she’ll continue to call CBS home. We’re thrilled to have her on in the morning—and equally excited to work with her on new, enterprising projects that bring her talents to new audiences.”

CBS News President Tom Cibrowski also suggested that there were looming changes for the morning show.

“Gayle and Nate Burleson are fantastic partners on the show, and morning TV is more vibrant than ever,” he said, in reference to King’s co-host. “We are excited to continue to evolve ‘CBS Mornings’ and can’t wait for what’s to come.”

The Daily Beast reached out to CBS News for clarity.

CBS News has been swamped with controversy since Weiss arrived. Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

King’s current contract, worth roughly $15 million, is up in May, and there had been speculation as to whether she would remain at the network as it undergoes a MAGA makeover under Weiss.

Weiss has no experience in TV news before assuming her role at CBS. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Uber, X and The

Her short time leading the network has been tumultuous. She alienated several 60 Minutes producers after she insisted they shelve a segment on the notorious mega-prison CECOT, a move which she later admitted was a mistake.

Several producers at 60 Minutes and CBS Evening News have left the network, citing the network’s changes, and longtime 60 Minutes correspondent Anderson Cooper also announced he would not be returning after the current season.

Weiss’s decisions have already come under question.

She installed former CBS Mornings anchor Tony Dokoupil as the new anchor of CBS Evening News. Under Dokoupil, CBS Evening News has seen a significant drop in viewers, down by around 20 percent as compared to this time last year when Norah O’Donnell was anchoring the signature news program.

"CBS Mornings" anchors Tony Dokoupil, Gayle King, and Nate Burleson CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

In January, Weiss announced that anti-aging guru Peter Attia was joining CBS as a contributor, but he resigned a month later after a firestorm erupted over his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

As it relates to CBS Mornings, CNN reported that Weiss has been “brainstorming how to reinvigorate the third-place morning show.”

Last fall, just after Weiss arrived at the network, Variety reported that King was “expected to depart” the morning news program and “may shift to a different role at the news division,” potentially with “a deal to produce her own programming for the network.”

CBS News refuted those reports at the time.