MAGA-Curious CBS Boss’ Pick Quits After Epstein Files Shame

A CBS News contributor brought on by MAGA-curious boss Bari Weiss has reportedly departed the network after his ties to Jeffrey Epstein came under scrutiny.

Peter Attia, 52, has tendered his resignation effective immediately amid the firestorm over his friendship with the late sex offender, according to The Hollywood Reporter. CBS News staff were informed of his decision on Monday in a note from the network’s booking department.

CBS News did not immediately return a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Attia previously tried to explain away his relationship with Epstein, writing in a lengthy social media post: “I was incredibly naïve to believe him. I mistook his social acceptance in the eyes of the credible people I saw him with for acceptability, and that was a serious error in my judgment.”