General Accountability Office to Investigate Trump’s Voter Fraud Commission

Read it at The Hill
The General Accountability Office will investigate President Trump’s voter fraud commission, The Hill reported Thursday. Three Democratic senators reportedly asked that the agency look into the commission, which has been criticized as a blatant partisan effort to suppress voter turnout. The agency will begin looking into the commission’s activities in about five months, according to the report. Trump created the commission in May after repeatedly claiming voter fraud caused him to lose the popular vote in the 2016 election.