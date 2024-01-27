‘General Hospital’ Star’s Cause of Death Revealed
GONE TOO SOON
Soap star Tyler Christopher’s cause of death has been revealed as suffocation, partly caused by intoxication, according to TMZ. The report from the Medical Examiner’s Office, obtained by TMZ, ruled the death accidental saying Christopher suffocated due to the position he was found in. It said coronary artery atherosclerosis, a condition where plaque can build up in the arteries, was also a contributing factor to his death. Christopher was open about his battle with alcohol, which saw him arrested several times for public intoxication and was at one point placed under the guardianship of his sister. The General Hospital and Days of our Lives star was extremely popular with his co-stars and was married to actress Eva Longoria from 2002-2004. He is survived by his two children, son Greysun, 14, and daughter Boheme, 8, with his ex-wife, former ESPN reporter Brienne Pedigo.