CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    SLAP ON WRIST

    General Reprimanded in Sex Case

    Davis Turner/Getty

    Brigadier General Jeffrey A. Sinclair was reprimanded Thursday morning by a military judge after pleading guilty to adultery, mistreating a female captain beneath his rank, inappropriate relationships with two other female officers, obstructing an investigation, and using his government charge card for the affair. As part of a plea agreement, charges regarding sexual assault and death threats had been dropped. This was a clean sweep for the defense, as just a day earlier, the general was pleading to be allowed to keep his pension, and before the plea bargain, he was facing a lifetime sentence. The general was also ordered to forfeit $5,000 in pay a month for four months.

    Read it at Los Angeles Times