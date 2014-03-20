General Reprimanded in Sex Case

CHEAT SHEET
Brigadier General Jeffrey A. Sinclair was reprimanded Thursday morning by a military judge after pleading guilty to adultery, mistreating a female captain beneath his rank, inappropriate relationships with two other female officers, obstructing an investigation, and using his government charge card for the affair. As part of a plea agreement, charges regarding sexual assault and death threats had been dropped. This was a clean sweep for the defense, as just a day earlier, the general was pleading to be allowed to keep his pension, and before the plea bargain, he was facing a lifetime sentence. The general was also ordered to forfeit $5,000 in pay a month for four months.