George Michael Has Pneumonia Scare

English pop star George Michael was forced to put his current tour on hold when he came down with a nasty case of pneumonia. Michael is now resting in a Vienna hospital and “improving steadily,” Austrian doctors said on Wednesday. But the case was severe, and the former Wham! singer was in intensive care. Despite rumors that Michael was being treated for other ailments, the medical team said that “other than the underlying pneumonic disorder … no further measures had to be taken.”