George Santos Spotted Outside Trump Trial—but Not to Support Ex-Prez
WHAT ODDS!
Reporters at the New York Post spotted the disgraced ex-congressman George Santos outside the same New York City courthouse Donald Trump was standing trial in on Thursday, but it doesn’t appear he was there to support the former president. Instead, his presence appears to have been merely a coincidence, with Santos having his own hearing scheduled in Manhattan federal court at the same time, just blocks from where Trump is facing charges in his hush-money case. Santos’ hearing wasn’t regarding his slew of fraud charges—that’s being handled in a Long Island courthouse—but was regarding his lawsuit against the late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. Santos posted updates from before and after his hearing, in which he grilled Kimmel for being a no-show that he alleges is “hiding behind his attorneys.” The spat with Kimmel spans from his viral week of doing paid Cameo videos in December. That’s when Santos claims Kimmel tricked him into producing videos for fake people that were then aired on ABC without his consent. Kimmel has called the lawsuit “preposterous,” suggesting the cash-strapped Santos is just seeking a payday.