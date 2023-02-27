Voters of Every Political Persuasion Want Santos Out, Poll Finds
BRIDGING THE DIVIDE
A poll of New York voters has found that people right across the political spectrum agree on one thing: Rep. George Santos should resign. A poll of Republicans, Democrats, and independents found that 66 percent of voters around the state believe the lawmaker in New York’s 3rd Congressional District should step down, according to the Siena College Research Institute Survey. The figure represents a 7 percent rise from last month’s tally of voters in the state saying he should go. Now 72 percent of Democrats, 63 percent of independents, and even 58 percent of Republicans want the GOP representative out. Voters also say they don’t like Santos, with 64 percent saying they view him unfavorably. Since his election win in November, a seemingly endless slew of scandals has emerged over his lies about his personal and professional history, along with investigations being launched in the U.S. and overseas relating to allegations of fraud and campaign finance violations.