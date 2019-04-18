George Zimmerman Kicked Off Tinder for Fake Profile

George Zimmerman—the man who gained international notoriety for shooting and killing unarmed teen Trayvon Martin in 2012—was kicked off Tinder for pretending to be a self-employed consultant named Carter, the New York Post reports Thursday. “Carter” billed himself as a graduate of the conservative Liberty University, and wrote that he was looking for “casual fun.” “I love the outdoors, fishing, camping and hiking,” he reportedly wrote. “I love adventure [but] not into huge crowds. I’m also down for a quiet night with Longhorn [Steakhouse] take out.” This isn’t the first time Zimmerman, who was acquitted in 2013, has struggled to find love: A few months ago, he was kicked off Bumble. In his Bumble profile, Zimmerman reportedly wrote that his third grade teacher called him a “class clown” and that he was her “favorite student!”