Georgia Cops Find Baby After Woman Gives Birth During Car Crash
Police feared the worst: Crystan Graham gave birth in a car that crashed, and no one could find the baby. It happened Monday in Lilburn, Georgia, Fox 5 reports. Graham’s mother Krystal Jones was driving her daughter, already in labor, to the hospital when she made a turn on wet road and skidded off the road. As the Chevy Tahoe crashed, Graham gave birth in the backseat, but amid the shattered glass and debris, neither mother or grandmother could find the child. According to Fox 5, when police arrived and asked where the newborn was, Jones said, “We don’t know!” Asked again, she answered, “In her womb! She was giving birth!” Police at first feared the child had been thrown out the window. But they eventually found Cea Anderson tucked under Graham’s seat, unharmed.