Man Charged After Baby Dies in Car While Was Detained at Police Station
‘ABSOLUTELY ASTOUNDED’
A Georgia man was charged with second-degree murder after leaving his 8-month-old daughter in a car on an 86-degree day while going into a local police station to ask for his guns back, USA Today reports. When police ran 20-year-old Davied Whatley’s name inside the Snellville Police Department station, a warrant came back for his arrest. While being booked into jail, Whatley allegedly failed to tell officers about the infant he left in the car in the scorching Georgia sun. Forty minutes went by, and the man allegedly still didn’t tell the police about his child. USA Today further reports that Snellville Police detective Jeff Manley said Wednesday at a police presser that at some point, the grandmother of the baby might have been informed about her location by Whatley. “I believe she was alerted by him sometime later, then she went to check on the child,” the detective said. “I’m absolutely astounded that somebody would leave an 8-month-old in a car.”