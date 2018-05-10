Georgina Chapman, Estranged Wife of Harvey Weinstein, Breaks Silence

Georgina Chapman, the fashion designer and estranged wife of disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, has spoken out about how her life has been affected by the dozens of accusations of rape against her husband that caused her to file for divorce. In a profile in Vogue, Chapman said she never suspected Weinstein of misconduct, saying: “That’s what makes this so incredibly painful: I had what I thought was a very happy marriage. I loved my life.” Asked if she was ever suspicious about his behavior, she said: “Absolutely not. Never.” Elsewhere in the profile, Huma Abedin, estranged wife of the disgraced Rep. Anthony Weiner, spoke of her friendship with Chapman, saying: “This particular club, ironically, it’s not such a small one: women who have had to endure it in such a public way, women like Georgina and me. People don’t feel sorry for us; you don’t get that empathy. People think you’re beautiful, you’re thin, you’re rich, you’re photographed on the red carpet, and you get stuck in this category.”