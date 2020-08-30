CHEAT SHEET
Gérard Depardieu Arrested in Paris for Drunk Driving
Legendary French actor Gérard Depardieu is in trouble with the law—again. He was arrested over the weekend in Paris for driving his scooter drunk. The Cyrano de Bergerac star claimed he only had a couple of beers before hitting the road. But police gave him a breathalyzer test, and he was found to be over the legal limit. According to Le Pont, Depardieu responded by telling that he no longed wanted to be French. (Vladimir Putin granted him Russian citizenship in 2013.) Depardieu was fined anyway. It’s not the first time the actor has been arrested for driving under the influence. Other run-ins with the law have been more serious: in 2018, he was accused of rape. The charges were later dropped.