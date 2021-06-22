German NATO Unit Threw a Party Awash With Sexual Assault, Anti-Semitism: Report
KICKED OUT
Germany is pulling an infantry unit out of Lithuania after an investigation into allegations of sexual assault and anti-Semitic remarks, CBS News reports. The allegations stem from an April 30 party the unit, which is part of a NATO mission in the country, had at a Lithuanian hotel. Videos allegedly showed the officers committing sexual assault, singing anti-Semitic songs, drinking alcohol on days not allowed, and making threats of violence. The incident was reported to superiors by another soldier, though it was not officially reported to the country until June 8. The investigation is still ongoing, though three soldiers have already been sent back to Germany for official proceedings. A military spokesperson confirmed to CBS that incidents of misconduct and sexual violence were being taken “very seriously,” though they refused to elaborate.