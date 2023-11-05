CHEAT SHEET
    German Police Arrest Man Who Shut Down Hamburg Airport for 18 Hours

    DERANGED DAD

    Corbin Bolies

    Media Reporter

    A Turkish Airlines airplane at Hamburg Airport.

    Martin Ziemer/Getty

    Police in Germany arrested a man on Sunday who held his young daughter captive in an 18-hour standoff that shut down the Hamburg airport. Flights in and out of the airport were suspended after the man allegedly drove his car through an airport barrier and parked it underneath a Turkish Airlines airplane, according to Sky News. The man was armed and demanded they be flown to Turkey with his daughter, according to police. The man eventually did not resist as he was arrested. His daughter, believed to be 4, appeared to be unharmed, according to police.

