Slip Into Sweet Dreams with 25% Off Everything at Nest Bedding for Black Friday

- Nest Bedding is offering 25% off everything in store with code HIBERNATE until December 6—no minimum purchase necessary.
- Deck out your existing mattress with Nest Bedding’s Alexander Signature Cooling Mattress Topper, which Scouted contributor Wendy Rose Gould recommends for hot sleepers thanks to its thermal control technology.
- Opt for a set of Organic Cotton Luxury Sheets, which contributor Gideon Grudo says is butter-soft and will stay put on your mattress.
- Shop the rest of our Black Friday deal picks here and all Amazon deals here.
There’s something about the recent clock change that’s gotten our circadian rhythms in a funk. Treat yourself to the gift of a better night’s sleep with any of Nest Bedding’s top-rated products, from plush luxury mattresses, cozy sleep apparel, pet accessories, and so much more while it’s on sale for Black Friday. New to the Nest family is a selection of minimalist-yet-durable bedroom furniture, like a rustic nightstand and matching platform that’ll make you look forward to staying in bed all day. After all, we have nowhere else to be.
25% Off Sitewide
Use code HIBERNATE
Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.