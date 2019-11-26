BLACK FRIDAY 2019
Find the Perfect Menswear Fit With Bonobos’ Black Friday Sale
- Bonobos: Get 30% off the entire site with code BFWEEK.
- Upgrade your wardrobe with perfect-fitting menswear from blazers to button-downs and more.
Holiday shopping season often means our own needs take a back seat to those of our friends and family (Right? Right.). Take a breather from the altruism for a hot sec to do something awesome for you, and you alone. Load up on cozy cashmere waffle crew neck sweaters and pocket squares and neck ties with loads of personality. You’ll feel like a million bucks without having to spend a million bucks. | Get it on Bonobos.com>
