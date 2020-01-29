Getty’s $3M Gauguin Sculpture Declared a Fake

Read it at artnet News
The J. Paul Getty Museum plunked down millions nearly two decades ago for a Paul Gauguin sculpture that has now been quietly declared a fake. Head with Horns has been shown at some of the world’s premier museums despite long-standing questions about its provenance. Now, as artnet News reports, the Getty has pulled the unsigned sculpture from permanent display because researchers determined it is not a Gauguin, but the work of an unknown artist. The Getty bought the piece in 2002 from the scandal-marked art dealers Wildenstein & Company for between $3 million and $5 million.