Ghislaine Maxwell Slammed for ‘Real Housewives’ Prison Life

Virginia Giuffre’s brother blasted Ghislaine Maxwell’s transfer from a high-security jail to a “Real Housewives prison” as an “insult” to survivors like his sister.

Maxwell, who is currently serving 20 years for her role in trafficking women for her ex-lover and co-conspirator Jeffrey Epstein, was this month moved to the minimum-security Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas—home to a gym, yoga and crafts classes, and even a "puppy program“—amid talk of co-operation with the Department of Justice.

Speaking about the move, Giuffre’s brother Sky Roberts told CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360° on Wednesday: “For her to be put up in what I would call it, a posh prison, a minimum security prison, is an insult.

“President Trump himself stated that people that have sex-trafficked across borders should be held to the harshest penalties.

“And yet we‘re seeing the exact opposite right now in the sense that she‘s being transferred to a minimum security prison, which I‘ll just state as the ‘Real Housewives’ prison.

“It‘s an insult to us. It‘s an insult to survivors. And she should be immediately transferred back to a maximum security prison.”

Maxwell’s move came days after she met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche—who, prior to his DOJ appointment, was President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer—raising fears she may be pardoned in return for saying that she never witnessed Trump behave criminally.

The president’s friendship with Epstein and the 63-year-old socialite stretches back to the late 1980s, and his name reportedly features heavily in the Epstein files, which he has so far failed to release despite winning a second term on a promise to do so.

Trump, Epstein and Maxwell were once great mates. Davidoff Studios Photography/Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Trump has consistently denied criminality in relation to the pair.

But Roberts, speaking alongside his wife Amanda, said the whole thing stinks. “Quite frankly, it absolutely shows that there‘s some sort of negotiation going on. I mean, let‘s be real... We‘re not stupid, right?

“I‘m not quite sure why we continue to negotiate with somebody who is a known perjurer, as well as someone who has sex trafficked and was convicted of sex trafficking children.”

The interview aired hours after U.S. District Judge Richard Berman denied the Justice Department’s bid to unseal grand jury material from Epstein’s 2019 case, saying the government already holds far more extensive files it can release, according to Reuters.

The House Oversight Committee says DOJ will start handing over Epstein records on Friday—and intends to make some of them public with victims’ identities protected, per The Washington Post.

Sky and Amanda Roberts tell CNN's Anderson Cooper that Maxwell's move to a cushy prison camp is a kick in the guts for survivors of her and Epstein. TheDailyBeast/CNN

Roberts told Anderson that while survivors’ names must be shielded, third parties “complicit in Epstein and Maxwell’s crimes” should not be hidden: “They’re monsters… their names should not be redacted.”

As the legal fight over disclosure narrows, Amanda Roberts recalled Giuffre’s final push to unseal her own filings in New York. “That was her fight… expose these monsters and hold them accountable,” she said.