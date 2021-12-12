Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Ian Says She Believes Jeffrey Epstein Was Murdered
WHODUNNIT
Ian Maxwell, brother of Ghislaine, the disgraced socialite and alleged pimp for Jeffrey Epstein, says his sister is prone to conspiracy theories. In a 24-minute interview on the podcast Americano published by the Spectator, Maxwell said his sister also thought their father was killed. “It so happens one of the conspiracy theories about my father is that he was murdered rather than committed suicide or died by accident,” Maxwell told podcast host Freddy Gray. “Of all my siblings, Ghislaine is the only one who happens to believe he was murdered. I would venture to think that she also thinks that Epstein was murdered.”
Maxwell, who has not spoken to his sister in person since 2019 but who regularly communicates through lawyers, said the case against her is “really a case against Jeffrey Epstein that’s been reverse engineered post his death against my sister.” He went on to say, “It’s been driven from the start by a combination of enormous embarrassment on the part of U.S. legal authorities on the one hand, and by the greed of lawyers for the accused on the other hand that has whipped up tremendous fury against my sister, that has totally trashed her presumption of innocence and led to her being jailed for more 525 days, in isolation, treated as guilty before any trial.”