Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Reveals She’s Preparing ‘New Evidence’ for Feds

The brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime girlfriend will reveal previously undisclosed details about the late pedophile when she meets with a top official from the Department of Justice.

Ian Maxwell told The New York Post his sister, currently serving 20 years in prison for conspiring with Epstein to traffic and sexually abuse children, will provide information not raised at her 2021 trial, at which she never testified.

“She will be putting before the court material new evidence that was not available to the defense at her 2021 trial, which would have had a significant impact on its outcome,” he told the newspaper. Ian Maxwell and his siblings have been campaigning to have their sister released, arguing that she was covered by a non-prosecution agreement Epstein reached with the government in 2007.

Both Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein were associates of Donald Trump for years. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Maxwell, who may be the only person who knows the true extent of Epstein’s sickening crimes, is set to meet with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on Thursday, sources told ABC News. She has also received a subpoena from House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer to sit for a deposition on Aug. 11.

Spencer Kuvin, a lawyer who represented some of Epstein’s victims who came forward in 2007, said Maxwell essentially acted as a “booking agent” for the pedophile, who died in August 2019.

“Ghislaine would coordinate to get the girls for Jeffrey and his friends, and she would also make sure that his homes around the world were ready to receive him,” Kuvin told the Post. “She knows all the johns and she knows all of the victims, because she did all the dirty work.”

Interest and outrage over the Epstein case continues to pile intense pressure on President Donald Trump, as he and his administration desperately try to get his base to move on from the billionaire financier’s crimes—and his relationship with Trump himself.

Despite vowing for years to release all files connected to Epstein, the FBI and Department of Justice now say they will not be disclosing any more information and deny the existence of a so-called Epstein “client list” containing rich and powerful names. This is despite Attorney General Pam Bondi claiming in February that the list was “sitting on my desk right now to review.”

A bombshell Wall Street Journal report says Bondi and Blanche told Trump in May that his name appears multiple times in the Epstein files. The pair reportedly told the president the documents contain “unverified hearsay” about Trump, rather than alleging any specific crimes.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung dismissed the report to the Daily Beast as “nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi reportedly told Donald Trump she will not release more Epstein files as they contain child porn and personal information of victims. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump and Epstein were associates for years, with Epstein once describing Trump as his “closest friend.”

In February, the DOJ released what they called “phase one” of the Epstein files, which mostly contained previously leaked information. That includes Trump’s name appearing in Epstein’s “black book” of contacts—not his so-called “client list”—and flight logs confirming Trump traveled on Epstein’s private jet multiple times in the 1990s.

There is no evidence Trump was involved in or aware of Epstein’s crimes, and the two reportedly fell out around 2004 over a Palm Beach real estate deal.

However, the latest Wall Street Journal report contradicts what Trump told reporters earlier this month when asked if Bondi had informed him that he featured in the Epstein files. “No, no. She’s given us just a very quick briefing in terms of the credibility of the different things that they’ve seen,” Trump said.