Ghislaine Maxwell’s Husband Dumped Her for Yoga Teacher via Jail Phone Call, Report Says
SEE YOU NEVER
Ghislaine Maxwell’s husband reportedly dumped her with a brutal phone call while she was behind bars, telling the now-convicted sex trafficker that he had decided to “move on” with a yoga instructor. Tech entrepreneur Scott Borgerson, 46, initially stood by his wife after her arrest in 2020—at one point, he even offered to put up tens of millions of dollars to bail her out of prison. But, according to The Mail on Sunday, the marriage ended before Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial began in November. An unnamed source told the newspaper: “There was a dramatic phone call between them, while she was in jail in solitary confinement. It became confrontational. Scott told her he had moved on and was seeing someone else.” The Times of London named Borgerson’s new partner as Kris McGinn, a journalist and yoga enthusiast. An unnamed friend of Maxwell’s said she hopes to dissolve the marriage “amicably and quickly.” Maxwell was convicted on five of six charges related to child sex-trafficking last week.