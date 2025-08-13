Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyer Addresses Bombshell Work Release Report

The lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell has denied claims she is able to leave her minimum-security facility to attend work assignments.

The report that Maxwell, who is serving 20 years in prison for conspiring with the late pedophile to traffic and sexually abuse children, has been granted work-release privileges in defiance of federal rules for sex offenders was made by Alison Gill, host of the Mueller She Wrote political podcast.

“Another day, another false rumor about Ghislaine meant to unnecessarily inflame folks,” Maxwell’s attorney, David Oscar Markus, posted on X.

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently in jail for helping Jeffrey Epstein abuse children across the world for years. Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Writing in her blog, Gill claimed she had obtained Maxwell’s security score, custody level, and transfer code at the federal prison camp in Texas, where she was transferred from a stricter federal prison in Florida after speaking to Todd Blanche, Donald Trump’s former criminal defense lawyer and current deputy attorney general.

“What stands out here is the custody level ‘OUT,’ which allows her to leave the minimum-security campus for work assignments; much like Jeffrey Epstein was allowed to leave prison as part of the sweetheart deal he got from Alex Acosta that was penned by Alan Dershowitz,” Gill wrote.

Gill added that she did not have confirmation Maxwell had worked outside the Texas facility, but suggested that if this were the case, she could once again be receiving perks not offered to other sex offenders.

It was previously reported that the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) waived its policy that sex offenders must be detained in at least a low-level security prison to facilitate Maxwell’s transfer to the more relaxed minimum security federal prison camp in Texas.

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years for sex trafficking crimes in 2022. Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn

MSNBC reporter Ken Dilanian said Maxwell received the required waiver to be moved to the Texas prison, adding that a source who works with the BOP had “never seen this done before for a sex offender.”

The claims arrive amid ongoing speculation that Trump is considering offering a pardon to Maxwell in exchange for her testimony in the hopes it could ease anger and speculation surrounding his administration’s backpedaling on its vow to release the so-called Epstein files.

Not every rule is apparently being bent in Maxwell’s favor. According to NBC, the British socialite is barred from participating in an inmate program to train puppies as service dogs at the Texas facility because of her child sex crime conviction.