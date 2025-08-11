Ghislaine Maxwell Hit by Wild Claim She Tried to Give Trump Dirt to Biden

Ghislaine Maxwell tried to offer President Joe Biden’s team dirt on President Donald Trump during the lead-up to the 2024 election, according to a fellow prison inmate.

Maxwell is serving 20 years in prison for helping lure, manipulate, and groom young girls for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

But it was common knowledge among the inmates at the Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee—the low-security prison in Florida where Maxwell was housed until a few weeks ago—that she hoped to avoid serving her full term by trading information for a presidential pardon from Biden, a former inmate named Kathryn Comolli told the Daily Mail.

“I heard her tell another inmate that she had dirt on Trump and that it was going to get her a pardon from Biden,” Comolli said. “I guess Biden’s camp just didn’t want to go down that route.”

A lawyer for Maxwell shot down the claim in a statement to the Daily Beast.

“There are plenty of absurd rumors out there—but this one, patently false, might just take the cake,” attorney David Oscar Markus said.

President Trump was friends with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for years. Here the two men are pictured with Trump’s future wife Melania and with Ghislaine Maxwell. Davidoff Studios/Getty

Trump and Epstein were good friends for more than a decade. His name appears repeatedly in the FBI and the Department of Justice’s investigation files, though he has never been accused of any wrongdoing.

Biden’s Department of Justice concluded in a 2022 sentencing memo that Maxwell was unreliable and unremorseful, writing that she “apparently decides when she wishes to disclose facts to the Court, and those facts shift when it serves the defendant’s interests.”

“If anything stands out from the defendant’s sentencing submission, it is her complete failure to address her offense conduct and her utter lack of remorse,” the memo said, noting that Maxwell had also participated in sexually abusing her victims.

Joe Biden’s DOJ concluded that Ghislaine Maxwell was an unreliable witness who lacked remorse for her crimes. Nevertheless, President Trump has not ruled out pardoning her. Pool/Getty Images

She lied about cutting ties with Epstein, lied about receiving money from him, and lied repeatedly under oath during a deposition that was conducted as a part of civil lawsuit brought by one of the victims, the memo found.

In a brazen but perhaps not surprising twist, after Biden’s team allegedly rejected her efforts in 2024, Maxwell, 63, is now seeking a pardon from the same man she previously tried to implicate: Trump.

During nine hours of questioning with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche—who is also Trump’s former criminal defense attorney—Maxwell told Blanche earlier this month that she had never witnessed Trump behave inappropriately.

She was then was moved from the low-security FCI Tallahassee to the minimum-security Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas. The new prison is a dorm-style facility featuring a study, game room, and arts and crafts classes.

Inmates can also take technical courses and are allowed video calls with family.

At FCI Tallahassee, 140 inmates were crowded into a horseshoe-shaped dormitory made up of sleeping cubes, where they all shared just four toilets and had “no privacy whatsoever,” Comolli told the Daily Mail.

Ghislaine Maxwell is now being held at a “minimum-security” facility in Bryan, Texas, that is surrounded by residential streets. Go Nakamura/Reuters

The building was hot and sweaty, and when it rained, the inmates put maxi pads in the ceiling cracks so they wouldn’t get wet. The food was also awful, Comolli said: moldy lettuce, expired tomatoes, half-frozen milk and pancakes, and lots of beans and rice.

The other inmates referred to Maxwell, a former socialite who studied at Oxford University and speaks four languages, as “that big-money b---h,” according to Comolli.

Her new prison houses other wealthy, high-profile criminals, including Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes and former The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah.