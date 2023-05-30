You’ve Seen the TikTok-Viral Amazon Version, but These Girlfriend Collective Bodysuits Are Where It’s At

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok recently, chances are you’ve probably stumbled upon the viral Amazon bodysuit everyone on the app seems to be raving about. Countless influencers and users have attested to the quality, performance, and appeal of this slimming shapewear one-piece, and as a result, the $40 Shaperex bodysuit has become a best-seller on Amazon. While I can agree that this smoothing bodysuit is a worthwhile addition to anyone’s collection, it actually isn’t my favorite bodysuit in my closet; that honor belongs to all of my Girlfriend Collective bodysuits.

While the Shaperex bodysuit definitely flatters, the tight, confining fit of the bodysuit borders on binding—especially in the midsection and bust. I can appreciate some figure-shaping support in my undergarments, sure, but I never want to walk around feeling uncomfortable or squeezed into something that cuts off my circulation or leaves me feeling like a sausage.

That’s why I reach for my Girlfriend Collective bodysuits whenever I’m looking for something that is both figure-flattering and comfortable – my favorite combination! To be fair, the Shaperex Bodysuit is designed to be worn more as shapewear, whereas the Girlfriend Collective’s bodysuits are meant to be worn as activewear or tops. Regardless, whether you’re hunting for a modest piece or something more revealing, this collection definitely features a little something for everyone. All of the Girlfriend Collective bodysuits come with either a brief or thong back (your choice), so it’s easy to customize the suits, which come in sizes XXS to 6XL, to fit your figure exactly how you like. What’s more, there are no awkward snaps or buttons to contend with in putting these pieces on, so they’re definitely easy to throw on and head out the door without any fuss or frustration.

Girlfriend Collective currently carries six different bodysuits—two of which were recently released: the Coco Scoop Bodysuit and the Tate One Shoulder Bodysuit. Scroll through below to check out my personal favorite bodysuits by Girlfriend Collective.

Ava Bodysuit Of the current selections, my favorite is the Ava Bateau Bodysuit. This stretchy, long-sleeve piece has a boat neck and scoop back and is a versatile, goes-with-anything top you can wear all year long. I even wear the modest piece to the office with a wide array of different items, from skirts, jeans, slacks, and more. Buy At Girlfriend Collective $ 68 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Penny Bodysuit For those who are on the prowl for great summer tank tops, check out the Penny Square Neck Bodysuit. I tend to be a bit self-conscious about going braless out in public since I’m busty, but this square-neck bodysuit offers great support. However, there’s certainly enough room for a bra if you decide to wear one anyways. Buy At Girlfriend Collective $ 58 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Marlow High-Neck Bodysuit Another great summer bodysuit is the Marlow High Neck Bodysuit. A bit more revealing and definitely less bra-friendly, this is a piece you can easily layer or wear on its own with a great pair of shorts or jeans. It’s also the only Girlfriend Collective bodysuit that features adjustable straps at the moment, in case that’s important to you. Buy At Girlfriend Collective $ 58 Free Shipping | Free Returns

While we can’t fault anyone for proudly rocking the wildly popular Amazon bodysuit, there’s a little something for everyone in these size-inclusive Girlfriend Collective bodysuits. And if you can’t decide on which one you like the most, you honestly might be surprised by how much you’ll love all six.

