Giuliani Was Meant to Head to Vienna a Day After His Arrested Associates Flew There: Report
President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani had planned to travel to Vienna, Austria just a day after his two associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were due to board a flight there before being arrested for campaign finance violations instead, The Atlantic reports. The pair was arrested at the airport late Wednesday before boarding the flight. Giuliani told the website of his Thursday travel plans on Wednesday evening and reportedly did not further elaborate. The lawyer confirmed to The Wall Street Journal earlier Thursday that Parnas and Fruman were going Vienna for matters “related to their business,” but said he planned on meeting the pair after they had returned to the U.S. By Giuliani's account, the three would be in the same city but do no business with one another. Prosecutors have also said Parnas and Fruman had one-way international tickets in their possession during their arrest. After the news broke that Parnas and Fruman were arrested at Dulles International Airport before making their flight on Thursday, Giuliani told the magazine that he couldn't “comment on it at this time.”