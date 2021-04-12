Giving Up Afghanistan Is Not an Option—It’s the Only Option

Will the American war in Afghanistan ever end?

The sad truth of the matter is this 20-year conflict, which has cost the United States over $1 trillion and 2,400 lives, to say nothing of the havoc and suffering it has wreaked on the people of Afghanistan, is no longer of interest to most Americans. Nonetheless, getting out is a pressing objective of American foreign policy today. Joe Biden’s two predecessors promised to do it but were unable to do so.

Biden, surely, will not fail. He faces too many serious national security challenges to waste much more time and resources on a war that has been widely recognized as an unwinnable war by military experts and much of the Washington foreign policy establishment for close to a decade. Besides, he has personally been an advocate for withdrawing American forces from the war for many, many years.