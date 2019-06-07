Google Employee Who Helped Stage Walkout Leaves Company, Alleging Retaliation

A Google employee who helped organize a 20,000-strong worker walkout last year announced Friday that she had left the company after her bosses “branded [her] with a kind of scarlet letter” for speaking out. Claire Stapleton, a former YouTube marketing manger, helped organize the walkout after news broke that Android creator Andy Rubin got a $90 million exit package despite leaving the company due to sexual harassment allegations. In a Medium post explaining her decision to leave, Stapleton claims she’d been subject to retaliation since the walkout happened, and said she decided to leave the company after she felt the environment had become “different, cagier, less satisfying.” “I made the choice after the heads of my department branded me with a kind of scarlet letter that makes it difficult to do my job or find another one,” she wrote. “If I stayed, I didn’t just worry that there’d be more public flogging, shunning, and stress, I expected it.”

According to Gizmodo, Stapleton claimed the company told her she would be “demoted” and urged her to take medical leave two months after the walkout. When Stapleton retained a lawyer, the demotion was reportedly reversed, though Google denied ever telling her she would be demoted. Google told the website their employee relations team had found “no evidence of retaliation” against Stapleton, and wished her “all the best” moving forward.