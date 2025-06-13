GOP Lawmakers Bail on Trump’s Birthday Parade

President Donald Trump has been hyping his military parade ahead of tanks rolling through Washington, D.C. on Saturday, but many Republican lawmakers are not sticking around.

The parade is billed as a celebration of the Army’s 250th anniversary, but it also happens to fall on the president’s 79th birthday.

The Daily Beast reached out to dozens of GOP lawmakers to see who would be in attendance, and few signaled they would show up despite Trump touting an “incredible” display. ADVERTISEMENT

Senators are mostly heading home to their states for the weekend. Few offered up reasons why they would not be sticking in the nation’s Capital, but for some, it is work-related, while others had personal obligations.

A worker helps build the main riser ahead of the Army's 250th anniversary parade and celebration around the National Mall taking place June 14, 2025. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Senator Markwayne Mullin is a close ally of Trump, but he is celebrating his wedding anniversary this weekend. That meant heading back to Oklahoma to be with his wife and children.

Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan was traveling for a funeral.

Senator Pete Ricketts was heading back to Nebraska, where the College World Series is starting this weekend in Omaha, while Senator Roger Wicker will be heading to the Paris Air Show.

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville is running for governor and told reporters he would be back in his home state campaigning.

Among Senate leadership, neither Senate Majority Leader John Thune nor Whip John Barrasso plans to make an appearance.

Security fencing was set up across Washington including near the Lincoln Memorial ahead of the Army's 250th birthday parade and celebration around the National Mall taking place June 14, 2025. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Leading up to the extravaganza, several GOP senators even questioned whether the parade, which could cost as much as $45 million according to the army, should take place at all.

“The United States of America is the most powerful country in all of human history. We’re a lion, and a lion doesn’t have to tell you it’s a lion,” said Louisiana Senator John Kennedy. “I would save the money, but if the president wants to have a parade, he’s the president, and I’m not.”

Senator Rand Paul said he has “never been a fan of goose-stepping soldiers in big tanks and missiles rolling down the street” and likened the expected imagery to the Soviet Union and North Korea.

One senator who will be in attendance is Senator Roger Marshall. His office said he would be welcoming troops in Washington, D.C., from Fort Riley in Kansas.

On the House side, excitement was also lacking. Politico surveyed 50 Republican lawmakers and found only seven said they would attend.

Among those who would be appearing are MAGA favorite Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“The Congresswoman was invited by the President to attend the parade honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States Army and, as a Nationalist, she is honored to attend,” her office told the Daily Beast in a statement.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he would not be at the parade because of family business. He told reporters he was moving from his family home and downsizing, so he had to “go do that unfortunately.”

GOP lawmakers heading out of town could be avoiding some nasty weather. The forecast in Washington on Saturday indicates a 65 percent chance of rain, including thunderstorms.

But the president indicated Thursday evening that he won’t let anything rain on his parade.