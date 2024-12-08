GOP Leaders Flip-Flop as Pete Hegseth Faces the Guillotine

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Republicans seem to be struggling to stay on script when it comes to defending President-elect Donald Trump’s defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth .

While some GOP leaders have questioned Hegseth’s vetting, in light of sexual assault allegations , others are showing complete fealty to Trump—at all costs, according to The New Abnormal co-hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie.

“Anonymous sources say these things without willing to go on your show or some show,” said Florida Sen. Rick Scott about Hegseth’s sexual assault allegations, in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

When Tapper asked Scott if the alleged victim should be released from her non-disclosure agreement so that she can talk about the allegations, the senator responded: “Absolutely not.”

“It’s unreal,” said Levy. “Lindsey Graham one day is talking about how concerning these allegations are, and the next day he also is talking about how they’re all anonymous. And so obviously the talking points went out.”

He added, “They were told how to respond to these questions, and they simply don’t care what it makes them look like because they know it pleases Donald Trump, and that’s all they care about.”

Overall, Republicans have faced little repercussions for such flip-flopping, pointed out Levy.

“So why would they stop?” added Moodie.

Plus! Christopher Robbins, reporter and co-founder of local news outlet Hell Gate, discusses New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ big shift on immigration and signs he’s pandering to President-elect Donald Trump

