GOP Rep. Hits Back at Thrice-Married Trump’s Attacks on His Marriage

Rep. Thomas Massie isn’t letting Donald Trump get to him.

The GOP congressman shrugged off the president’s barrage of attacks during an appearance on This Week Sunday after Trump went after him for his new marriage.

“He’s trying to be a bully,” the Kentucky lawmaker told journalist Jonathon Karl.

Last month, the president demanded that Massie be thrown out of office as he is spearheading the campaign to release the Jeffrey Epstein files.

But Trump took it a step further on Friday, launching a personal attack on Massie for his decision to remarry last month after the death of his first wife in June 2024.

Massie is frequently the sole Republican dissenter in GOP-led House bills. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“Did Thomas Massie, sometimes referred to as Rand Paul Jr., because of the fact that he always votes against the Republican Party, get married already??? Boy, that was quick!” Trump wrote on Truth Social in a post that gained criticism even amongst his supporters.

The president, who has been married three times, then added: “No wonder the Polls have him at less than an 8% chance of winning the Election. Anyway, have a great life Thomas and (?). His wife will soon find out that she’s stuck with a LOSER!”

In the face of such attacks, Massie played it cool.

“[Trump] is mad he didn’t get an invitation [to the wedding],” he quipped during the interview.

The 54-year-old also dismissed Trump’s newfound support for his supposed primary challenger, retired Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein, in the 2026 midterms—and said he remains undeterred from his push to release the Epstein files.

“Dogs don’t bark at parked cars and we are winning. I am not tired of winning yet,” Massie said Sunday.

“Not only the speaker but the attorney general, the FBI director, the president himself and the vice president they are taking a big loss this week because after months of fighting I am winning this week,” he added, referring to the 23,000 documents released Wednesday by the House Oversight Committee. The documents include email correspondence to and from Jeffrey Epstein in which Epstein explicitly stated that Trump, who had “spent hours” at his home with one of Epstein’s victims, “knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

“I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy, He’s a lot of fun to be with," Trump told New York Magazine in 2002. "It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

“I would remind my Republican colleagues who are deciding how to vote, Donald Trump can protect you in red districts right now by giving you an endorsement, but in 2030, he’s not gonna be the president and you will have voted to protect pedophiles if you don’t vote to release these files,” Massie said.

The congressman’s break from MAGA has not sparked outrage among his base. In fact, the lawmaker recently reported his highest-ever fundraising quarter.

Trump also called for Massie to be primaried in 2020, but he won that year’s GOP race with 81 percent of the vote before easily getting reelected to office.

The congressman shared four children with his first wife, high school sweetheart Rhonda Howard, who died in June 2024 after 31 years of marriage. Massie described Howard as the “love of his life” in a social media tribute the day after her death. No cause of death has been disclosed.

Massie's marriage announcement racked up over eight million views on X. X

He then married Carolyn Grace Moffa, a former staffer for Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, People reported.

Trump has had his own complicated marriage history. He was married to Ivana Zelníčková from 1977 to 1992, only to remarry the same year to Marla Maples. He divorced Maples in 1999 and married his third wife, Melania Knauss, in 2005.