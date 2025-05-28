GOP Rep Says Americans Should Get News From ‘The Kremlin’

Republican Tennessee Rep. Mark Green called on Americans to get their news from “the Kremlin” as Russia’s three-year long invasion of Ukraine reaches a fever pitch in peace talks.

The MAGA representative was chatting with Fox Business anchor Stuart Varney on Wednesday about President Donald Trump’s failed attempts to put an end to the conflict. Yet Green suggested that the solution was as simple as tuning into to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state-controlled, propaganda TV.

Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) said that we should be spending more time listening to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

“I think we really just need to listen to Trump, Putin, the Kremlin, and our [National Security Council] NSC folks,” Green said. “That’s the folks we need to be listening to.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Green also accused Mother Russia’s top officials of not heeding Trump’s warning of sanctions if its war with Ukraine does not come to a close as soon as possible.

“Russians don’t seem to be taking President Trump very seriously, it’s a sort of schizophrenic message coming out of them,” he said. “I wouldn’t take what [Dmitry] Medvedev says very seriously, though. If you read his Twitter feed it’s absolutely, I don’t want to say insane, but it’s clearly absurd and not what you’d expect from a world leader.”

Medvedev, the former Russian president, recently hinted on X that tensions over the ongoing war could escalate to World War III.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not agreed to end the war in Ukraine despite several negotiations with President Donald Trump. Contributor/Getty Images

Green’s comment about listening to the “NSC” also came with a stab of irony ironic after Trump fired dozens of National Security Council employees over email last week. Amid the blowback of former Director Mike Waltz’s Signalgate flub, the NSC has experienced extreme disorganization and internal turnover.

Stuart noted that it seems likely that Trump will “wash his hands” of the Ukraine-Russia negotiations after months of not getting anywhere.

“Well he clearly wants the Europeans to step up, he’s wanted that since his first term,” said Green, adding that proposed sanctions against Russia are a “legitimate threat.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that "America’s silence, and the silence of others in the world, only encourages Putin.” Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Trump, who has long cozied up to the Kremlin, has been dragging his feet as he tries to figure out just how to end the war. He ramped up his criticisms on the Russian president Tuesday for the first time since starting his term, warning Putin about “playing with fire.”

“What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The post is what prompted Medvedev to snap back at Trump on Tuesday.

“Regarding Trump’s words about Putin ‘playing with fire’ and ‘really bad things’ happening to Russia. I only know of one REALLY BAD thing—WWIII. I hope Trump understands this!" he posted.

Regarding Trump's words about Putin "playing with fire" and "really bad things" happening to Russia. I only know of one REALLY BAD thing — WWIII.

I hope Trump understands this! — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) May 27, 2025

Last weekend, Russia launched the largest aerial assault on Ukraine to date since its 2022 invasion over the country. At least 12 people and three children were killed and dozens of others were injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said “America’s silence, and the silence of others in the world, only encourages Putin.”

Trump retorted that “everything” out of Zelensky’s mouth “causes problems.” He added, “I don’t like it, and it better stop.”