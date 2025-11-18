GOP Rep Slaughtered Chickens With Wife Straight After Wedding

Rep. Thomas Massie and Carolyn Grace Moffa ditched their wedding attire for work clothes immediately after tying the knot.

The Kentucky representative, 54, who owns about 1,000 acres of land in Garrison, got candid about his wedding ceremony in an interview with The Cincinnati Enquirer.

“We put on work clothes, she left her veil on, and we butchered chickens,” Massie said, adding that Moffa, 36, helped him bleed out, scald, and pluck the chickens.

Carolyn and I would like to announce our recent marriage!



We were legally married in Kentucky on October 19th by the pastor of the church we have been attending for several months. This weekend we celebrated with close friends and family at a Christian wedding ceremony in… pic.twitter.com/7fmikl7li3 — Thomas Massie for Congress (@MassieforKY) November 3, 2025

Massie announced that he married the former Rand Paul staffer in Kentucky on Oct. 19. They later had a bigger ceremony in Pennsylvania, where Moffa is from, which was attended by her former boss along with Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan, Warren Davidson and Victoria Spartz.

The Kentucky Republican earlier shared that they served their guests raw milk and margaritas made with frozen peaches grown on their farm after signing a waiver vowing to take accountability if any of their guests got sick.

“Carolyn achieved something most people never could: she got ‘Mr. No’ to say yes,” their pastor said at the November ceremony, according to The Enquirer.

Massie earned the moniker—and President Donald Trump’s ire—after repeatedly defecting from Republican ranks on issues including the “big, beautiful bill,” the U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and the release of the notorious Epstein files.

Rep. Thomas Massie speaks with reporters outside the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 12, 2025.

“I wasn’t ready for that,” Massie said of the pastor’s quip. “I doubled over laughing, we were all cracking up at that.”

Massie remarried over a year after losing his high school sweetheart, Rhonda, who died at 51.

“I still cry every day,” Massie told The Enquirer. “People, they’re like, ‘Wait, he didn’t grieve long enough for his wife.’ I’m still grieving.”

But that hasn’t stopped Trump from taking swipes at one of his biggest Republican foes.

After Massie announced his second marriage, Trump mocked him and his wife in a Truth Social post.

“Did Thomas Massie, sometimes referred to as Rand Paul Jr., because of the fact that he always votes against the Republican Party, get married already??? Boy, that was quick!” the president wrote. “Anyway, have a great life Thomas and (?). His wife will soon find out that she’s stuck with a LOSER!”

Alongside calling Massie a "loser," Trump called his remarriage "quick" and referred to his new wife Carolyn Moffa as a question mark. Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

Massie accused Trump of “trying to be a bully” in a Sunday interview with ABC’s This Week.

“He’s mad that he didn’t get an invitation,” Massie said.