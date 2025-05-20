Rap pioneers Salt-N-Pepa are taking their record label to court. Cheryl ‘Salt’ James and Sandra ‘Pepa’ Denton filed a lawsuit in federal court in New York on Monday against Universal Music Group, who own the rights to their global hits including “Push It,” “Shoop” and “Let’s Talk About Sex.” They are the latest musical acts to try and reclaim the lucrative rights to their own music, often signed away in lengthy deals at the start of their career. The rappers claim the record label are violating copyright law by refusing them the rights to their master recordings. The copyright act of 1976 says artists can reclaim ownership of their recordings after several decades. After their first hit, “Push It” in 1987, they have gone on to sell over 15 million albums and will receive the Musical Influence Award at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in November this year. Universal Music Group have pulled the duo’s music from streaming sites while the case plays out. Salt-N-Pepa are seeking damages which may “well exceed $1 million.” AP news notes UMG representatives did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Rep. Warren Davidson didn’t linger long on condolences before veering onto right-wing talking points spouted by conservatives including Alex Jones about Joe Biden’s cancer news. The Ohio Republican told Fox Business on Monday morning that the former president’s diagnosis was “brutal” and “I feel terrible for anybody that would go through that,” adding, “I hope he beats it.” In the next breath, he said he doubted that Biden only just received the diagnosis on Friday. “The whole thing was a big cover-up,” he said, questioning the timing of the announcement amid this week’s release of recordings from the former president‘s stumbling 2023 interviews with Special Counsel Robert Hur. “I suspect that the cancer diagnosis was part of the whole scheme,” Davidson added. Biden’s team announced Sunday that he had been diagnosed last week with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. Davidson was among a chorus of Republicans to frame it as part of a “cover-up.” The news comes as questions swirl amid the release of a new book, Original Sin, that claims Biden’s inner circle helped obscure the extent of his physical deterioration towards the end of his presidency.
My 600-lb Life star Latonya Pottain, 40, passed away from natural causes Saturday. The reality TV star who appeared on the 11th season of the TLC show died at the CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center in Shreveport, LA. The Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office told TMZ that a preliminary autopsy revealed that Pottain died from congestive heart failure. Pottain began a GoFundMe in February asking for support during “the most challenging time of my life,” revealing that the severe backlash she received after the show caused her to fall into “a deep depression” and become immobile in June of last year. “Now, I am completely bedridden and unable to get to the hospital because EMTs say transporting me would be a fire hazard due to my weight,” she said on the GoFundMe page, requesting financial help with medical treatment, transportation, and living expenses. Pottain’s brother told TMZ that he and several other family members visited the star’s home Saturday and noticed she had trouble breathing. She later underwent cardiac arrest and was brought to the hospital, where she then passed away. The New York Post reported that there was no need for an autopsy because Pottain died from natural causes, the coroner telling the outlet that her body was already sent to a funeral home.
Meghan Markle is celebrating her seventh wedding anniversary with Prince Harry by sharing a host of previously unseen photos. In a handmade collage chronicling the couple’s romance, Meghan, 43, shared snaps of the pair traveling around the world, love notes from her to Harry, 40, and pictures of their two children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4. While a few of the shots appeared to be previously shared professional photoshoots, most were more intimate. One photo showed Harry holding a newborn Archie, another showed Archie and Lilibet embracing under a Christmas tree, and a third depicted Harry and Meghan enjoying a backyard tea party with both children. While they’ve been a media fixture since their relationship began in 2016, the couple has gotten significantly more comfortable sharing personal moments since leaving the royal family in 2020. They’ve since appeared in a now-iconic sit-down interview with Oprah in 2021, in the docuseries Harry & Meghan in 2022, and most recently in Meghan’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan in 2025. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that several photos in Meghan’s collage appeared to show the couple at Holkham Bay, a favorite vacation spot of Harry’s now-estranged brother Prince William that served as the backdrop for Kate Middleton’s 2024 cancer announcement.
Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport was hit by another security scare when an air traffic controller spotted a DoorDash delivery driver driving around restricted zones. The driver said it was an innocent mistake, and police opted against filing charges, but the fact that he drove for miles around interior and restricted roads without being spotted on Saturday raises security concerns. “This could have been really, really bad,” former air traffic controller Robert Mark told CBS News. Police said the 36-year-old “accidentally drove into an unauthorized secured area within O’Hare Airport.” DoorDash said they’re looking into the circumstances. “Imagine if this had been at night in the darkness, I mean, where no one noticed this person,” Mark, now working as a business jet pilot, added. The incident is the latest in a series of high-profile alerts to hit Chicago airports over the past six months. In late February, a Southwest Airlines pilot had to abort a landing at Midway International Airport after a business jet began to taxi across the runway. At O’Hare, a passenger was ejected from a United Airlines flight for carrying a concealed firearm in April. On Christmas Eve last year, a stowaway was found dead in the wheel well of a Hawaii-bound United plane.
Tom Cruise may be done with Mission: Impossible, but he is not finished being an action star. The 62-year-old actor says he plans to keep making movies until he’s 100. “I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films—I’m excited,” Cruise told The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of the eighth and final installment of his biggest franchise. Cruise previously said he planned to take a page out of Harrison Ford’s book and keep making action movies into his 80s. “Actually, I’m going to make them into my 100s,” he says now. Cruise, who many fans had predicted would die trying to pull off the increasingly dangerous stunts for the Mission movies, has managed to emerge from the series unscathed. And he is insisting that Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, which premieres in theaters Memorial Day weekend, really is his last time playing Ethan Hunt. “It’s the final!” he exclaimed. “It’s not called ‘final’ for nothing.”
Sarah Silverman really wishes she didn’t use the n-word on stage, she told Rolling Stone in a new interview to promote her Netflix special PostMortem. Silverman was referring to a joke from her 2005 special Jesus is Magic, during which she quips she didn’t perform her “edgy and hip” joke that “had the word n----- in it” because she was “afraid” of a table of Black audience members, so instead she changed “that joke to ch---s.” Two years later Silverman drew yet more ire for donning blackface in an episode of her show The Sarah Silverman Program. She faced swift backlash for using the racial epithets, which she’s now said she regrets. “I felt like the temperature of the world around me at the time was ‘We are all liberal so we can say the n-word,” she explained to Rolling Stone. “‘We aren’t racist, so we can say this derogatory stuff.’ I was playing a character that was arrogant and ignorant, so I thought it was OK. Looking back, my intentions were always good, but they were f---ing ignorant.” The comedian added that she’s not “being PC out of fear,” and only apologized in the past for racial insensitivity in her comedy because she’s genuinely “sorry.”
Gwyneth Paltrow defended her lifestyle brand’s infamous vagina-scented candle, telling people that if they didn’t like it, then “go f--- yourself.” The Oscar-winning actress said at the 2025 Mindvalley Manifesting Summit in Los Angeles Sunday that although her brand Goop’s candle, “This Smells Like My Vagina,” began as a joke, she ended up loving the “punk rock idea” it represented. “There is an aspect to women’s sexuality that I think we’re socialized to feel a lot of shame,” she said. “And I loved this kind of punk rock idea: we are beautiful, and we are awesome, and go f--- yourself.” The $75 candle was created after she told Douglas Little, whose brand Heretic Parfum created the candle, that one particular scent smelled like, “you know.” He suggested they make it a candle, and she replied “yah, definitely, that sounds like a winner right there.” Then the pair “broke the internet,” with the actress admitting that “it took us a long time to live that one down.” Although the candle is now discontinued, Goop has released similar scents, like “Hands Off My Vagina” in 2023, in honor of Roe v. Wade. $25 from the sale of each candle went to the ACLU Foundation’s Reproductive Freedom Project.
British rock band The Who’s task of replacing their iconic first drummer Keith Moon is still causing headaches, five decades after Moon’s death. The group’s guitarist Pete Townshend announced on Instagram on Monday that Zak Starkey, the son of Beatles’ drummer Ringo Starr, will not be joining them on their upcoming North American tour. “A poignant time. Zak has lots of new projects in hand and I wish him the best,” Townshend said. However, Starkey, who has been The Who’s drummer since 1996, disputed the statement and said that he was fired “two weeks after reinstatement” and then asked to publicly say he chose to leave to pursue “other musical endeavours.” Starkey wrote in his own social media post: “Not true. I love The Who and would never have quit and let down so many amazing people who stood up for me through all this madness.” Starkey was fired by The Who in April following an onstage disagreement over his playing during a gig at London’s Royal Albert Hall the previous month, reported The Guardian. Starkey was then asked to rejoin the band just days later.
A 20-year-old man facing murder charges for allegedly slashing three people with a knife outside a New York City bar is the son of a Saturday Night Live producer, according to the New York Post. Arlo Willner was arrested after a knife attack outside Sally’s Bar in Kips Bay left three men hospitalized Saturday. The Post now reports that the young man, who is out on bond, is the son of late SNL music coordinator Hal Willner and Sheila Rogers, a producer for James Corden and David Letterman’s CBS shows. The 3.30 a.m. incident started after the younger man reportedly approached the three other males and inquired about purchasing cocaine. He was told that “this was not the place for that,” according to a criminal complaint seen by the Post. It added that an argument started and Willner pulled a pocket knife. One man, 45, was left with deep wounds to his neck while his friend, 45, sustained injuries to his shoulder. A third man, in his thirties, was stabbed in the stomach. As well an attempted murder rap, Willner has been hit with two counts of first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty in Manhattan Criminal Court.