GOP Rep: We Can Impeach Obama

If you can’t beat ’em ... impeach ’em! Texas Republican Rep. Blake Farenthold inspired members of a GOP meeting in Texas on Saturday by telling them they could get Obama out of office, immediately. “If we were to impeach the president tomorrow, you could probably get the votes in the House to do it.” The congressman’s confident assertion came in response to a question about conspiracy theories surrounding Obama’s birth certificate—theories Farenthold believes. When pressed further about the actual process of impeaching the president, however, Farenthold admitted it would be a risky move—one with the potential to cause “damage to society.”