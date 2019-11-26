MY BAD
GOP Sen. John Kennedy: ‘I Was Wrong’ to Say Ukraine May Have Hacked DNC Server
A day after telling Fox News’ Chris Wallace that he doesn’t know whether Russia or Ukraine hacked the Democratic National Committee server during the 2016 election, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) walked back his remarks, acknowledging he was wrong while claiming he “misheard” the question.
“Chris [Wallace] is right,” Kennedy told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Monday night. “I was wrong. The only evidence I have, and I think it's overwhelming, is that it was Russia who tried to hack the DNC computer...I’ve seen no indication that Ukraine tried to do it."
Wallace noted during his interview with Kennedy that the intelligence community had concluded that Russia was responsible for the hack, prompting Kennedy at the time to respond: “It could also be Ukraine.” The Louisiana lawmaker would add on Monday evening that while he knows Russia hacked the DNC server, “there’s a lot of evidence Ukraine tried to meddle in the election in 2016.”