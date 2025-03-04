Politics

Republican Senator Accused of Fling With Sexting-Mad General

GEE-OHHH-P

Sen. Joni Ernst is accused of having relationships with Air Force and Navy officials who oversaw their branches’ legislative offices.

Josh Fiallo
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Joni Ernst
Piroschka Van De Wouw/REUTERS
Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsHomeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Insulted Canadians in Bizarre Stunt at U.S. Border
Conrad Quilty-Harper
PoliticsSocial Security Checks Could Stop Going Out by April, Ex-Head Warns
Nandika Chatterjee
RoyalistMeghan Markle Wants to Be Addressed by a New Name
Tom Sykes
WorldCanada Bites Back With Multibillion-Dollar Trump Tariff Revenge
Matt Young
TrumplandMTG’s Reporter Boyfriend Claims He’s Received Thousands of Death Threats Since Zelensky Wardrobe Question
Nandika Chatterjee