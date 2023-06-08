GOP’s FBI ‘Whistleblower’ Leaked Sensitive Info to Project Veritas: Report
CREDIBILITY KILLER
One of the Republican-touted FBI “whistleblowers”—who alleged pervasive anti-conservative bias at the agency and later presented testimony to the GOP-led House Select Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government—was suspended from his position for leaking sensitive information to the right-wing string group Project Veritas, an official told NBC News Thursday. Following the news, House Democrats accused agent Garret O’Boyle of lying under oath when he said that he had not spoken to the media prior to his suspension. House Dems said they were referring the matter to the Justice Department for potential prosecution. A spokesperson for O’Boyle told the network that he never lied to the committee or leaked non-public information.