Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker clapped back at Donald Trump’s weight jab, saying the president is “not in good shape.”

Trump targeted the rumored Democratic 2028 contender in the Oval Office on Monday. “He ought to spend more time at the gym, actually. The guy is a disaster,” the 79-year-old president said after Pritzker criticized Trump’s D.C. crime crackdown, which Trump is threatening to extend to Chicago.

Pritzker responded later on Monday and pulled no punches. “It takes one to know one on the weight question,” Pritzker said. “And the president, of course, himself, is not in good shape. So, he ought to respond to that from me.”

Pritzker suggested that Trump is projecting his own insecurities when he makes personal barbs and likened his style to that of a child. “I would say also that his personal attacks on me are just evidence of a guy who’s still living in fifth grade,” he added.

“He’s the kind of bully that throws invectives at people, because he knows that what he’s saying is actually commentary on himself.”

Pritzker’s comments on Trump’s fitness came after the president once again displayed his wobbly walk over the weekend, complete with a fresh bruise on his left hand, to match the one that regularly appears on his right. Trump has also appeared to have swollen ankles lately, and even struggles to see people who are right in front of him.

He also attempted to cover his bruised hand during his Oval Office appearance Monday. The White House has attributed the bruising to Trump’s “frequent handshaking” and his use of aspirin, which Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in July is part of Trump’s “standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

Trump’s bruising was clearly visible during his appearances in the Oval Office on Monday. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The discoloration was also noticeable during his meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung at the White House. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The latest Trump assault came after Pritzker bemoaned the Trump administration’s threats to deploy troops in other cities beyond Washington, D.C.

“Donald Trump is attempting to manufacture a crisis, politicize Americans who serve in uniform, and continue abusing his power to distract from the pain he is causing working families,” he said in a statement over the weekend.

Pritzker, alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Trump, during a meeting with governors at the White House in 2018—Pritzker and Trump are now going to war over Trump’s threats to deploy the National Guard in Chicago. JIM YOUNG/Reuters

“We will continue to follow the law, stand up for the sovereignty of our state, and protect the people of Illinois.”

Pritzker has faced multiple weight jabs from Trump—who weighed 224 pounds at his last physical, according to the White House. Earlier this month, Trump referred to speculation that the Democrat firebrand could run for president in 2028, saying: “I notice he lost a little weight, so maybe he has a chance, you know?”

The Chicago billionaire attempted to get ahead of the insults back in May, during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. The pair spitballed nicknames for Pritzker, coming up with J.B. Pizza, J.B. Back Ribs, Jay Biggie, J.B. the Hutt, J Pritzed His Pants, Pritz Crackers, Governor Big Shorts, and J.B. ‘The Refrigerator’ Pritzker.