Governor Roasts Trump’s ‘Absolutely Comical’ Memory Flub

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore slammed Donald Trump for his “absolutely comical” memory, stating definitively that he never called him “the greatest president of my lifetime.”

Trump, 79, said on Monday that he met Moore, 46, at the Army-Navy college football game in Maryland in December 2024.

“He came over to me, hugged me, shook my hand. He said, ‘Sir, you’re the greatest president of my lifetime.’ I said, ‘It’s really nice that you say that. I’d love you to say it publicly, but I don’t think you can do that,’” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

This ignited a war of words as Moore denied the claim. “Keep telling yourself that, Mr. President,” he posted on X. Now he has gone on CNN to back up his claims, telling The Source host Kaitlan Collins that the “president isn’t telling the truth.”

“I know this is breaking news to everybody, but the president is not telling the truth,” he said, after Collins played Fox Nation footage showing Trump and Moore meeting at the football game in Maryland last year.

Wes Moore contradicts Trump's version of events on CNN. CNN

Fox News’ Will Cain had attempted to use this footage to prove Trump right, despite the clip showing precisely zero of what he claims Moore said.

Attempting to clear up the saga, Moore told Collins: “What happened right there was when I first met the president, and then after he started talking about how I‘m a good-looking guy, I started talking about the importance of the Key Bridge and how this state put on a case study on how to recover in times of crisis, that we‘re able to bring closure to all six families, to the individuals who were lost that night on the Key Bridge.

“And when they told us it was going to take 11 months to clear the federal channel, that this state got it done in 11 weeks, and we started talking about how it was going to get done,” he explained, referring to the Francis Scott Key Bridge, on the Patapsco River near Baltimore, which was struck by a ship, killing six road workers, in March last year.

Moore said the two men spoke about the Scott Key Bridge disaster, not his alleged admiration for the president. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Moore then revealed that he declined an opportunity to sit with the president at the Army-Navy college football game.

“And then he later on invited me to come sit with him at the game. And I told him, I said, ‘I’m good. I have my own seats.’ And I went to go sit with the cadets and midshipmen. So no, I never called him the greatest. And I just find it absolutely comical that that was his... the way he remembered that conversation,” he added.

It comes amid a flurry of senior moments for Trump. “You know, I did a favor for Kristi Whitman,” the president said Monday, referring to an imaginary governor. “Whitmer,” he added moments later. However, there is no governor called Krister Whitman either.

The president was likely trying to name Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. That embarrassing flub came after Trump told reporters—not once, but twice earlier this month—that he was “going to Russia on Friday,” referencing a trip to Alaska to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He also failed to see members of his Cabinet stood right next to him earlier this month. “Thanks as well to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for being here, wherever you may be,” he said at the event alongside Apple CEO Tim Cook in the Oval Office.

Lutnick, who was directly behind the president, responded: “I’m right behind you.”

“Oh hey, fellas,” Trump said, briefly startled. “I missed you.”

He also failed to see his new bestie, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who was seated right across from him at Ukraine peace talks earlier this month.

It comes as Trump’s latest nemesis, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, suggested the president is suffering from dementia. He responded to a Trump rant with a screenshot of his conversation with Grok, X’s AI software. “Do people with dementia repeat false things over and over again?” he asked after Trump name-checked him several times in his missive. The AI bot confirmed that they did.