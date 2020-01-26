Grammys Block Staples Center Vigil for Kobe Bryant Fans
When somebody famous dies, fans usually end up gathering at a location associated with the star for a vigil or to leave flowers. However, for fans of Kobe Bryant looking to gather at the Staples Center on Sunday night, the police department had only one message—stay away. The Recording Academy is hosting the Grammys on Sunday evening at the stadium where Bryant played so many of his games, and so the LAPD has informed fans who wished to mourn the death of Bryant at the Lakers arena in Los Angeles that they would not be able to access the area. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were among five killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The two were reportedly on their way to a basketball game at the Mamba Academy in nearby Thousand Oaks.