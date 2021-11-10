Aaron Rodgers Got Off Scot-Free for Other COVID Protocol Breaches: Report
OUTSTANDING VIOLATIONS
After Aaron Rodgers was fined a mere $14,650 for breaching the NFL’s rules for unvaccinated players, a journalist has uncovered other potential violations that went unpunished. The Packers quarterback was fined on Tuesday along with receiver Allen Lazard for attending a team Halloween party, a breach of the league’s stringent COVID-19 protocols. But in a Wednesday Twitter thread, Defector staffer Kalyn Kahler reported at least three other protocol breaches by Rodgers that apparently weren’t turned over in the league’s investigation.
Unvaccinated NFL players cannot gather in groups of more than three outside their facility, attend indoor concerts, or go to indoor bars unless they are wearing PPE and there are fewer than 10 people there. On Oct. 15, Rodgers was apparently photographed unmasked at an indoor axe-throwing bar with four of his teammates. Kahler said Rodgers went to the bar the same night with comedian Bert Kreischer, who was doing a show in Green Bay. She could not confirm rumors Rodgers posted his attendance at the show to his Instagram Story. All taken, Sports Illustrated reported, the additional reported violations should have resulted in further fines in excess of $40,000.