1

Number of People Missing in Texas Floods Much Higher Than Initially Thought

HARROWING
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 07.09.25 12:53AM EDT 
Published 07.08.25 11:38PM EDT 
Flood waters left debris including vehicles and equipment scattered in Louise Hays Park on July 5, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported
Eric Vryn/Getty Images

More than 170 people are still believed to be missing in central Texas after catastrophic flash floods killed more than 100 individuals during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that at least 173 people remained unaccounted for, with 161 of them stemming from Kerr County, which was hit the hardest by the floods. The number of those missing notably quadrupled from the official tally of 40 that authorities previously announced earlier this week. Hotlines have been set up for families to call about their missing loved ones. The death toll surpassed 100 on Monday and currently stands at 111, per The New York Times. Kerr County also saw the highest number of fatalities with a total of 87 as of Tuesday morning; 57 were adults and 30 were children. Rescue operations are still underway as emergency responders and volunteers sift through debris and wreckage. President Donald Trump issued a Major Disaster Declaration, prompting the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to be activated in Texas over the weekend. He is slated to visit Texas on Friday.

2
New Cast Members of ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel Revealed
CAN YOU SPELL GABBANA
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 07.08.25 10:13PM EDT 
Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and Anne Hathaway
MJ Kim/Getty Images

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is adding some exciting new faces to its star-studded cast. The highly anticipated sequel, which is slated for a May 1, 2026 release date, began production last month with original cast members Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci all returning. Though the return of Runway magazine’s fabulous four was enough to excite fans, Variety revealed Tuesday that actors Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, and Pauline Chalamet will also be joining the upcoming sequel as well. While plot details have remained relatively under wraps, the sequel is confirmed to follow Streep’s smoldering Miranda Priestly as she tries to navigate her career amid a declining print industry. To make matters worse, Priestly’s former assistant Emily (played by Blunt) is now her rival and is working at a luxury group she desperately needs the help of. Other stars reprising their roles from the first film include Tracie Thoms who played Lily, the best friend of Hathaway’s character Andy Sachs, and Tibor Feldman who played Irv Ravitz, the chairman of Runway’s parent company Elias-Clark.

Shop with Scouted

My Favorite Lymphatic Drainage-Boosting Vibration Plate 20% Off
SHAKE IT OFF
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 07.08.25 4:26PM EDT 
Lifepro Vibration Plates Review | Scouted, The Daily Beast
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lifepro.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Touted for a laundry list of potential wellness benefits, including improved circulation, boosting lymphatic drainage, and even reduced back pain, it’s no surprise that vibration therapy is trending in the wellness space right now. The fundamental idea behind vibration therapy is that the vibrations cause muscle contraction just like they would if you were, say, lifting a pair of dumbbells doing bicep curls, and the claim is that these contractions help build muscle, burn fat, and promote increased lymphatic drainage just by standing on the device and feeling the vibes.

As someone who is obsessed with taking care of my lymphatic system (and looking for lazy-ish ways to boost circulation and burn calories), I purchased Lifepro’s bestselling Vibration Plate Exerciser on a whim before my wedding a couple of years ago, and while I figured it would be a gimmick, it’s one of the best wellness investments I’ve ever made. If you’re after a user-friendly yet super-powerful vibration plate that doesn’t break the bank, Lifepro’s Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine is the gold standard. I have had mine for over a year now, and I absolutely love it. Best of all? It’s backed by a lifetime warranty, which more than justifies the price tag, and select vibration plate models (including the OG Waver, the advanced Rumblex 4D Vibration Plate, and the Rhythm Vibration Plate Exercise Machine with Handles) are currently 20 percent off for Amazon Prime Week.

Lifepro Vibration Plate Exercise Machine
Down From $200
See At Amazon$160

Free Returns | Free Shipping

As someone who sits for at least ten hours a day, I’m always looking for low-lift ways to counteract the side effects of my very sedentary lifestyle, and this vibration device has been a major game-changer for me. I will hop on it for just ten or fifteen minutes when I feel like I’ve been sitting for too long, and it instantly reduces stiffness and muscle tension.

Plus, while the research is still divided, some experts say it can help with fat loss by burning calories, especially when you use it to complement your strength training workout. I like to stand on my vibration machine with it powered to a mid-intensity level while doing arm, ab, and leg exercises for an added boost. If you’re looking to upgrade your lymphatic support lineup, I really can’t recommend Lifepro’s vibration therapy lineup more.

For more Amazon Pride Day scores, Click Here >

3
James Corden Reveals Superstar Who Refused ‘Carpool Karaoke’
ANTI
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.08.25 5:52PM EDT 

James Corden says that his dream of singing with Rihanna was finally fulfilled while filming Smurfs. Corden, 46, says that he had been trying for years to get Rihanna, 37, to join him on his popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment for The Late Late Show. “She would always say to me, ‘When the new record is out,’” Corden told Entertainment Tonight at the Smurfs world premiere on June 28. “And then I finished the show before that record came out.” Corden finally got the chance to sing with the nine-time Grammy winner for the animated movie, in which she plays Smurfette and he plays No Name Smurf. Corden is among many fans who have been disappointed after a Rihanna album drop failed to materialize in the nine years since she released Anti. In February, the star officially announced that there will be a ninth album, although she hasn’t confirmed a release date. In the meantime, fans can listen to her newest single from the Smurfs soundtrack, “Friend of Mine.” Rihanna was also excited about her duet with Corden in Smurfs, sharing that she was surprised by his abilities: “He really is good!”

4
Fox News White House Correspondent Gets Engaged to GOP Congressman
PERFECT MATCH
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 07.08.25 5:55PM EDT 
Brian Fitzpatrick and Jacqui Heinrich.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty

It appears the intersection of cable news and Washington politics lies on the road of love. Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich, 36, and GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, 51 announced on Tuesday they were engaged, jaunting through a lavender field in Valensole, France, in photos for People. Fitzpatrick and Heinrich had planned the late-June trip after Heinrich said it was her dream to go, and the Republican congressman committed to taking Heinrich despite MAGA chaos over Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.” As the two set upon the field at sunrise on June 29, Fitzpatrick surprised her with a photographer and a drone before he proposed. “It was so breathtaking,” she told People of the aromatic setting. “The smell was just so fragrant. It’s a memory that will be seared into my brain for life. It’s hard to even put into words just how gorgeous it really was. It felt like a fairy tale.” The couple have been together since 2021 after attending the Kennedy Center Honors that year. Heinrich has since become Fox News’ senior White House correspondent, while Fitzpatrick was one of two House Republicans who voted against Trump’s megabill last week.

Partner update

This Tiny AI Notetaker Captures Every Word in Your Meetings
WRITE THAT DOWN
AD BY PLAUD.AI
Updated 07.08.25 3:14AM EDT 
Published 07.08.25 12:00AM EDT 
A group of three business men having a meeting. They are dressed professionally and one is holding the PLAUD.AI NOTETAKER.
PLAUD.AI

If you’ve ever regretted not taking notes in a meeting (or lamented how inadequate your note-taking is), PLAUD.AI’s notetakers are here to save the day.

The PLAUD NOTE (about the size of a credit card) and PLAUD NotePin (can be worn as a necklace or clip) give you the ability to record phone calls and on-site interactions—like meetings or presentations—in real time. They can even detect and differentiate multiple speakers in 112 languages.

Because these are physical devices, the notetakers listen to and transcribe your important conversations. Every recording, transcript, and summary can be easily accessed through the PLAUD.AI app or website. What’s even better is that you can share your notes with important contacts and export them in multiple file types like Word, PDF, and MP3.

PLAUD NotePin
Buy At PLAUD.AI$160

Free Shipping

Buy At Amazon$160

Your purchase gives you access to PLAUD.AI’s starter plan, which includes up to 300 minutes of transcription per month. Need more? Sign up for the Annual Unlimited Plan. In addition to unlimited monthly transcription minutes, you get the ability to create transcription templates for different scenarios (like interviews or journaling) and access to AI insights from your recordings (like summaries or recalling specific moments).

Annual Unlimited Plan
Price listed per month
Subscribe At PLAUD.AI$240

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

5
Barbie Launches First Doll With Type 1 Diabetes: ‘Kids Can See Themselves’
HI BARBIES
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 07.08.25 8:02PM EDT 
Barbie
Mattel

Mattel has released its first Barbie doll with Type 1 diabetes. Retailing for $10.99, the newly released doll comes with a glucose monitor and an insulin pump, medical devices commonly worn or carried by people with the chronic condition. “Introducing a Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes marks an important step in our commitment to inclusivity and representation,” Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls, said in a press release Tuesday. “Barbie helps shape children’s early perceptions of the world, and by reflecting medical conditions like T1D, we ensure more kids can see themselves in the stories they imagine and the dolls they love.” To ensure that Barbie’s medical equipment was accurate, Mattel teamed up with nonprofit Breakthrough TD1 to help bring it all to life. “It means the world to be part of bringing greater visibility to a condition that affects so many families,” Aaron J. Kowalski, Ph.D., CEO of Breakthrough T1D, said in a press statement. “It’s an honor to work with a brand that shares our commitment to showing children that a life with type 1 diabetes can be full, vibrant, and empowering.” Type 1 diabetes is a chronic condition that affects the body’s ability to produce insulin, a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels. According to the American Diabetes Association, 2 million Americans have Type 1 diabetes, including around 304,000 children and adolescents.

6
‘Bridgerton’ Star to Portray Late Fashion Icon
MCQUEEN‘S MUSE
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 07.08.25 8:43PM EDT 
Luke Newton attends the "Bridgerton" Season Part two special screening at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 12, 2024 in London, England.
Lia Toby/Getty Images

Bridgerton star Luke Newton is swapping ballrooms for the runway in his next major role. In a report Tuesday, Deadline exclusively revealed that the actor will be playing late fashion designer Alexander McQueen in a new Off-Broadway production. The play, titled House of McQueen, will begin previews at The Mansion at Hudson Yards in New York City on August 19 and officially open on September 9. Written by Darrah Cloud and directed by Sam Helfrich, the play will chronicle McQueen’s life from his days as an up-and-coming designer to his later legacy as a bona fide fashion powerhouse. Newton, who is widely known for playing Colin Bridgerton in Netflix’s hit Regency romance series, made his professional theatrical debut as an understudy in the West End run of The Book of Mormon in 2013. More recently, he was lauded for his leading performance in Neil LaBute’s 2023 revival of The Shape of Things at the Park Theatre in London. “It is our absolute pleasure to announce Luke’s involvement with House of McQueen,” executive producer Rick Lazes told Deadline. “We can’t think of anyone better suited to bring Lee’s story to life than this incredibly impressive multi-hyphenate.” McQueen died by suicide in 2010.

7
Netflix ‘Monster’ Series Finds Its Season 4 Murder Case
WAY BACK MACHINE
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 07.08.25 5:45PM EDT 
Lizzie Borden and Ryan Murphy.
Lizzie Borden and Ryan Murphy. The Daily Beast/Getty

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster series seems to be reaching very far back for its Season 4 case. Citing sources, Variety reported Tuesday that the hit Netflix anthology, which has yet to release its third season, already has its eyes set on making a fourth season focused on the Lizzie Borden case. Borden, who lived in Massachusetts, rose to notoriety in 1892 after being accused of murdering both her father and her stepmother with an axe at their shared home. Though she was later acquitted of the crime, the brutal nature of the murders captured nationwide attention and made Borden a fixture in popular culture. Her case has notably been dramatized in several shows and films over the years, with Chloé Sevigny and Kristen Stewart more recently starring in a 2018 film on her life titled Lizzie. While Netflix has yet to officially renew Monster for a fourth season, the streaming site has disclosed some major details on what to expect from its third. Starring Charlie Hunnam, Monster’s third season will focus on serial killer Ed Gein who found nationwide infamy after authorities found that he had fashioned the majority of his household items and clothing from human remains. The show’s first two seasons, released in 2022 and 2024 respectively, tackled the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer and the Menendez brothers.

8
‘Tiger King’ Star Sentenced to Prison for Animal Trafficking
BITE BACK
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.08.25 6:37PM EDT 
Published 07.08.25 6:36PM EDT 
Bhagavan Antle.
Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images

The shady business practices of a famous zookeeper came back to bite him. Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, whose South Carolina wildlife zoo featured prominently in the COVID-era hit “Tiger King,” was sentenced to a year and a day in prison on Tuesday. Antle pleaded guilty to trafficking exotic animals and money laundering, with prosecutors alleging that Antle laundered money from a human smuggling scheme to illegally purchase endangered chimps, lions, and tigers. His unconventional zoo charged $200 for five minutes with a baby chimp and $7,000 for a sleepover. It could have been worse for Antle: federal guidelines called for a two-year sentence, but friends and family who testified at the sentencing hearing in his favor seemed to sway Judge Joseph Lawson III toward leniency. Antle will become the second “Tiger King” alumnus to land behind bars after starring in the bizarro drama. Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as “Joe Exotic,” was convicted of attempting to hire a hitman to murder his rival Carole Baskin, the third member of the show’s tiger triumvirate. Baskin herself was the subject of intense scrutiny by viewers who speculated that she murdered her first husband, Don Lewis, who disappeared in 1997. Baskin has denied the allegations.

Shop with Scouted

This Bestselling Veggie Chopper Is Half Off for Prime Day
SLICE ‘N DICE
Erica Radol 

Scouted Staff Writer

Published 07.08.25 7:14PM EDT 
Veggie Slicer Deal Amazon
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Mueller.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Eating a beautiful ratatouille or potato gratin dish can be a real delight, but who wants to thin-slice all the veggies to make it? I love cooking and eating healthy, but the prep work–especially with dense vegetables—leaves my hands sore and seems to take forever. While I’m not one for cluttering the kitchen with infrequently used gadgets, one that can prep a whole meal far quicker than by hand is worth making space for. The compact Vegetable Chopper and Spiralizer is usually just $50 on Amazon, but today, you can score 50 percent off on Amazon during its Prime Day sale.

Fullstar All-in-One Vegetable Chopper and Spiralizer
Down From $50
See At Amazon$25

Free Returns | Free Shipping

With 420 powerful blades, this nifty little BPA-free and dishwash-safe device will also keep me from cutting my fingers. Additionally, food cooks most evenly when the pieces are uniform in size, so it might even make me a better chef (if that’s possible). Plus, you can use it to slice eggs, meat, cheese, nuts, and other non-veggie foods, too. Honestly, it’s the most versatile kitchen gadget I own. Grab one for yourself while it’s half off.

9
Date Is Set for Diddy to Learn His Fate After Conviction
HANGING IN THE BALANCE
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Published 07.08.25 5:43PM EDT 
Sean “Diddy” Combs.
A sentencing date has been set for Sean “Diddy” Combs. Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Co

Sean “Diddy” Combs will learn the length of his prison stint during a sentencing hearing on Oct. 3. The music mogul was convicted last week of two prostitution-related charges, but was let off on the three more severe charges: two counts of sex trafficking and one count of running a criminal enterprise. While Diddy dodged a potential life sentence, he still faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Based on sentencing guidelines, the prosecution has floated a range of at least 51 to 63 months, while the defense has suggested that Combs should spend just 21 to 27 months behind bars, according to The New York Times. However, the final determination will be made by Judge Arun Subramanian. Combs was denied bail after the verdict and remains behind bars, where he has been since September 2024. Combs’ case centered on wild “freak-off” sex parties, which his accusers claimed were abusive and nonconsensual. The jury sided with Combs, who said they were consensual orgies.

10
Jennifer Aniston Vacations with Hypnotizing Male Companion
HYPNOTIZING LOVE
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.08.25 2:11PM EDT 
Jennifer Aniston at the premiere of Netflix's "Murder Mystery 2" in Los Angeles.
Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Jennifer Aniston seems to be entranced with her rumored new boyfriend—literally, perhaps. On Tuesday, the Daily Mail published photos of Aniston and hypnotist Jim Curtis vacationing on a beach in Mallorca, a month after rumors began on social media about the actress’ links to Curtis. The Mail reported that Aniston and Curtis joined Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda, on the Spanish island and that the two partied on a yacht together. Curtis is a self-described “wellness pioneer, author, and hypnotist” who claims to help clients “recover from the past and become magnetic.” The actress has liked several of his Instagram posts dating back to Nov. 2023, and the two were seen dining together in California in late June. On July 1, Aniston liked a video in which Curtis shared love-related affirmations “to heal and recover from a divorce, breakup or difficult romance.” Curtis’ words could well have hit home for the twice-divorced Aniston, whose romantic pursuits have been a perpetual source of fan fascination she started dating first husband Brad Pitt in 1998. They married in 2000 but split in 2005 amid rumors of Pitt’s romance with Mr and Mrs Smith co-star Angelina Jolie. Aniston started dating her second husband, Justin Theroux, in 2011 and went on to marry in 2015 before divorcing three years later. Aniston and Curtis have both stayed mum up to this point about any potential romance.

Trending Now