Greg Gutfeld Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Trump’s Motives

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld admitted Tuesday that Donald Trump is likely acting purely for the benefit of his own ego—but said he doesn’t have a problem with the president’s self-obsession.

“It doesn’t matter,” he declared on The Five, because everything the president does is clearly for Americans’ benefit.

“This is a great week... because it says a lot about the mindset,” he began, shortly after Trump received a royal welcome in Saudi Arabia in the first leg of four-day Middle East tour.

Greg Gutfeld maintains that Trump’s ego-driven actions perfectly overlap with Americans’ needs. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

“With Trump, it feels like most anything is possible because he is a doer, not a talker,” Gutfeld gushed. “He is a man of action. He’s got aspirational designs for the country. He wants to be the greatest president ever, and that directly benefits us—even if it’s for his own ego. It doesn’t matter!”

According to Gutfeld, who once dismissed Trump’s four felony indictments while out of office as “bull---t,” Trump’s ego just so happens to overlap neatly with Americans’ needs.

“He is America’s lawyer, America’s agent. He is in the room on our behalf. Doesn’t seem like an existential risk to me, Marie,” he told Marie Harf, a former State Department deputy spokesperson in the Obama administration.

Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Gutfeld continued his track record of Trump flattery by claiming that it’s “a liberal thing” to “care what the world thinks.”

“Successful people do not care what other people think, or else they would never be successful,” Gutfeld went on. “And if you compare this again to the previous administration, that was lip service. This is real service. Anything is possible with Trump. The Democrats never thought anything was possible.”

As to why, Gutfeld said it seems like Democrats consider winning elections to be the job.

“For Trump, the job comes after the election,” he said, claiming that any Democratic concern about former President Joe Biden’s mental fitness was limited because “he had already won.”