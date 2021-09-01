NeNe Leakes’ Husband Dies From Colon Cancer at 66
‘broken heart’
After two years in remission, Gregg Leakes, husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, died on Wednesday from colon cancer. Gregg, 66, was hospitalized and recovering from surgery in June after his Stage III cancer reappeared. He died “peacefully” at home while surrounded by family and loved ones.
“Today, the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart,” said publicist and family friend Ernest Dukes in a statement. “After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones, and wife Nene Leakes.”
Nene has been open and honest about the couple’s struggle with the diagnosis, saying on Instagram Live that things were “difficult” as her husband went through chemotherapy. In a video taken of her over the weekend, she revealed that Gregg, who she wed in 1997, was “transitioning to the other side.” The two have one child together, 22-year-old Brentt Leakes.